Houston, A non-profit organisation said four Indian-origin people from Texas have been missing since the catastrophic Nepal-Tibet flash floods and launched an emergency tracking desk, releasing USD 100,000 in relief funds. Non-profit says 4 Indian-origin people from Texas missing after Nepal floods, launches USD 100K in relief drive

Deepak Ahuja and Madhu Ahuja , business owners from north Texas, were returning from a Mount Kailash pilgrimage when contact was lost near the Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border following the floods that severed local communications networks.

"We all immediately started calling our parents. No answer," said Ashna Ahuja, daughter of the missing couple. "We just love them a lot and want them to come home."