A Wall Street Journal report has reignited controversy surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline explosion, claiming that a small team of Ukrainians was responsible for the attack. The pipeline, crucial for transporting natural gas from Russia to Germany, was heavily damaged by a series of explosions in September 2022, exacerbating the energy crisis in Europe. (FILES) This file handout photo taken on September 28, 2022 from an aircraft of the Swedish Coast Guard (Kustbevakningen) shows the release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea. (AFP)

The explosive report blames Ukraine for Nordstream explosion

The WSJ report alleges that the sabotage was carried out by a group of six individuals, including Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, who used a small sailing boat to execute the mission.

The operation worth around $300,000 was reportedly funded privately but directed by a high-ranking Ukrainian general. The report suggests that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the operation but later attempted to call it off after the CIA became aware and urged Kyiv to stand down. Despite this, the operation allegedly proceeded under the direction of Ukraine’s then-Commander-in-Chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

According to the Journal, the idea of blowing up the pipelines emerged during a meeting of senior Ukrainian military officers and businessmen in May 2022, just months after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Zaluzhny, who was removed from his post earlier this year in a shake-up, pushed ahead anyway, the WSJ said, citing Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian officials deny allegations

Ukrainian officials have denied the allegations. President Zelensky’s spokesperson reiterated that Ukraine had no involvement in the explosion, once again pointing fingers at Russia as the likely perpetrator. "Ukraine's involvement in the Nord Stream explosions is absolute nonsense. There was no practical sense in such actions for Ukraine," Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak told AFP.

Mykhailo argued that such a sophisticated attack could only be carried out by a nation with significant resources, which, at the time, only Russia possessed. "It is clear that the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines did not stop the war, did not deter Russian aggression, and did not affect the situation on the front line," he said.

The WSJ report, however, has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigations. German authorities are reportedly continuing their probe, now focusing on senior Ukrainian military officials. This development could strain relations between Germany and Ukraine, given the potential implications of an ally conducting sabotage against critical infrastructure.

German authorities have issued arrest warrant for 'Volodymyr Z'

Adding to the intrigue, German authorities have issued a European arrest warrant for a man identified as “Volodymyr Z,” who is alleged to have been directly involved in the attack. Despite these developments, some German officials, including Roderich Kiesewetter of the opposition CDU party, have urged caution, suggesting that this could be a disinformation campaign aimed at framing Ukraine.

The Nord Stream incident has been shrouded in mystery and speculation, with various theories implicating different actors, including Russia, the CIA, and now Ukraine. As investigations continue, the true culprits behind the attack remain uncertain, with the situation becoming increasingly complex as new information emerges.