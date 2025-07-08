North Carolina plane crash: 4 family members dead as small aircraft goes down in Lee County; who were the victims?

A small plane carrying a family of four went down in a field in North Carolina's Lee County on Monday, July 7. According to ABC 11 News, three of them died on the spot and the fourth person succumbed to injuries at UNC Hospital. The family was on their way home from a beach trip. The crash took place around 2 p.m. near the Raleigh Executive Jetport. North Carolina plane crash kills 4 family members (Unsplash - representational image)

According to the report, on board the Cirrus SR22T were a man, his wife, and their two young children – a daughter and a son. Authorities have confirmed that all four were from the same family. No one else was on board. The plane was discovered in a field between Wallace Creek Lane and Riddle Road.

Who were the victims?

The victims have been identified as Travis Buchanan, 35; Candace Buchanan, 35; Aubrey Buchanan, 10; and Walker Buchanan, 9.

The plane was a Cirrus SR22T – a small, single-engine aircraft. The FAA and NTSB are reportedly handling the investigation now, the report added.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash. No weather alerts were in effect at the time. The plane was not being guided by air traffic control, according to early reports.

This isn’t the only small plane crash incident in the recent past. According to the authorities, last Wednesday, a Cessna carrying skydivers reportedly ran off a runway in New Jersey. That plane was at Cross Keys Airport. It had 15 people onboard. At least five were hurt and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

The FAA is also investigating that crash.

Wendy Marano, a hospital spokesperson, confirmed that their trauma team responded. She didn’t give details on how badly the people were hurt. Someone at the airport told reporters to contact the skydiving company and offered no information.

