North Carolina tornado alert: List of areas impacted by power outages, flight delays and more

As strong storms moved through the Southeast on Monday, March 16, a tornado warning was issued for Cabarrus County and Mecklenburg County. Officials issued the alert as severe weather passed through the area. Tornado warning issued for Cabarrus and Mecklenburg as storms hit Southeast (Unsplash/ Representational image)

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service and was set to expire at 10:15 am local time.

At the same time, a tornado watch was put in place for Anson County, Richmond County, and Stanly County in North Carolina as well as Chesterfield County. The watch was scheduled to remain in effect until 2 pm local time.

A tornado watch means weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. A tornado warning, however is issued when a tornado has either been seen or detected by radar.

According to officials, Monday’s storms could also bring potentially damaging winds.