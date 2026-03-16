North Carolina tornado alert: List of areas impacted by power outages, flight delays and more
Strong storms moving through the Charlotte area triggered a tornado warning in nearby counties.
As strong storms moved through the Southeast on Monday, March 16, a tornado warning was issued for Cabarrus County and Mecklenburg County. Officials issued the alert as severe weather passed through the area.
The warning was issued by the National Weather Service and was set to expire at 10:15 am local time.
At the same time, a tornado watch was put in place for Anson County, Richmond County, and Stanly County in North Carolina as well as Chesterfield County. The watch was scheduled to remain in effect until 2 pm local time.
A tornado watch means weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. A tornado warning, however is issued when a tornado has either been seen or detected by radar.
According to officials, Monday’s storms could also bring potentially damaging winds.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More