Northern lights alert: Auroras to light up the sky in these 14 US states

If you haven’t heard about the upcoming northern lights yet, we have good news for you! Sky gazers, mark your calendars — there's an increased likelihood of auroras lighting up the sky across 14 states on June 25. Here's all you need to know: Northern lights to light up skies this week

Aurora sightings possible this week due to geomagnetic storms

The stream of solar wind from a coronal hole on the Sun is forecast to spark G1 to G2 (Minor to Moderate) geomagnetic storms, leading to aurora lighting up the night sky. As per NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), the aurora “may become visible over some northern and upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho.”

It added, “A Coronal Hole (CH) is a less dense area in the solar corona. They appear dark because they are cooler. Solar wind escapes from these features at higher speeds, known as High Speed Streams (HSS). When they arrive at Earth, escalated geomagnetic activity may result. Watches of this level are not uncommon.

These 14 states to witness northern lights on June 25

Alaska has the highest chance of witnessing the northern lights on June 25, according to Space.com. As per NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), the 14 states where auroras could be visible are:

Alaska Minnesota North Dakota Montana Maine Michigan Wisconsin Vermont New Hampshire Washington Oregon Idaho New York South Dakota

