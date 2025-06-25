Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Northern lights alert: Auroras to light up the sky in these 14 US states

ByHT US Desk
Jun 25, 2025 12:03 AM IST

Auroras may be visible across the United States on June 25 due to increased geomagnetic activity

If you haven’t heard about the upcoming northern lights yet, we have good news for you! Sky gazers, mark your calendars — there's an increased likelihood of auroras lighting up the sky across 14 states on June 25. Here's all you need to know:

Northern lights to light up skies this week
Northern lights to light up skies this week

Aurora sightings possible this week due to geomagnetic storms

The stream of solar wind from a coronal hole on the Sun is forecast to spark G1 to G2 (Minor to Moderate) geomagnetic storms, leading to aurora lighting up the night sky. As per NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), the aurora “may become visible over some northern and upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho.”

Also Read: Aurora borealis alert: These US states may see northern lights tonight amid geomagnetic storm

It added, “A Coronal Hole (CH) is a less dense area in the solar corona. They appear dark because they are cooler. Solar wind escapes from these features at higher speeds, known as High Speed Streams (HSS). When they arrive at Earth, escalated geomagnetic activity may result. Watches of this level are not uncommon.

These 14 states to witness northern lights on June 25

Alaska has the highest chance of witnessing the northern lights on June 25, according to Space.com. As per NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), the 14 states where auroras could be visible are:

  1.  Alaska
  2. Minnesota
  3. North Dakota
  4. Montana
  5. Maine
  6. Michigan
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Vermont
  9. New Hampshire
  10. Washington
  11. Oregon
  12. Idaho
  13. New York
  14. South Dakota

FAQs:

1. When will Northern Lights dominate the sky?

The aurora will be seen on June 25.

2. In how many states can you witness the aurora?

Aurora chasers in 14 US States will be able to see the northern lights.

3. Which are the states where you can see the northern lights?

As per NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), the 14 states from where the aurora might be visible are Alaska, Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, Maine, Michigan, Wisconsin, Vermont, New Hampshire, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, New York and South Dakota.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
