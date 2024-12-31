Northern lights to dazzle skies on New Year's Eve, here's what to know

Northern lights are expected to dazzle the night skies on New Year's Eve due to a powerful geomagnetic storm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a warning for a G3 coronal mass ejection (CME) on Tuesday, December 31. This means that skygazers will have more than just fireworks to brighten up their New Year's celebrations. Northern lights set to dazzle night skies on New Year's Eve

Can you see northern lights on New Year's Eve?

The CME was hurled out into space by the sun on December 29. Forecasters say those in mid-latitudes can witness the dazzling phenomenon as early as sunrise or after nightfall on New Year's Eve. This means Tuesday's storm could cause auroras as far south as Illinois and Oregon, according to Space.com. Northern lights will grace the skies again on New Year's Day after sundown due to another solar storm.

“The Sun has really stepped up over the past few days, with frequent solar flares including a strong X-class event! A selection of these flares produced Earth-directed eruptions, expected to trigger a strong geomagnetic storm (bringing aurora) on the 31st!” Solar Astrophysicist Ryan French shared on X, formerly Twitter Monday.

ALSO READ: What's open on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day? Check out store hours and more

NOAA categorizes geomagnetic storms on a G-scale, ranging from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme). The latest geomagnetic storm watch issued by NOAA is rated G3, indicating strong storm conditions. The highest level of activity is currently placed between 10 pm EST on December 30 and 10 am EST on December 31.

Another round of aurora activity is currently anticipated for between 4:00 pm EST on December 31 and 10:00 pm EST on January 1, with G1 conditions expected. “The CME is anticipated to arrive at Earth early on the Dec 31 EST/EDT day,” the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center said in a statement shared on X.