'Now You Know' podcast: Knowa De Baraso is pushing for honesty in entertainment and politics

Knowa De Baraso first entered the pop-cultural-political scenario in 2024 when his vocal support for then-Vice President Kamala Harris caught the internet’s attention. A year later, the 14-year-old has grown from an outspoken teen commentator into a rising media personality with his own podcast, Now You Know with Knowa De Baraso. Now You Know with Knowa De Baraso (Courtesy of Knowa De Baraso)

The show, which debuted earlier this year, takes on the often uneasy overlap between politics and entertainment. Each episode features De Baraso in conversation with guests ranging from political figures to entertainers, moving easily between cultural trends and current events.

Knowa De Baraso ‘not afraid of criticism’

De Baraso’s direct, unfiltered tone has become a hallmark of the show.

“I am not afraid of criticism in the media,” Knowa told HindustanTimes.com. “I feel it is urgent to have honesty and transparency in politicians.”

Episodes often begin casually before shifting into sharper exchanges. Guests have included former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, activist Angela Rye, Rep. Bennie Thompson and Grammy Award-winning artist Macy Gray.

“As many of you know, I’m usually on the other side of the mic, and I have built my presence on knowing when to speak up–and now, I'm bringing that same energy to my side of the mic”

Honesty is at the core of Now You Know. Knowa asks politicians to skip scripted answers and encourages guests to think about their political and cultural impact.

The format is fearless and unexpectedly reformative, especially coming from someone barely in high school.

“This show is where culture, politics, and real conversations meet, and I’m excited to use my voice in a way that’s honest, elevated, and unapologetically me. You know my name — now let’s talk about what really matters," he said.

Gen Alpha tone for everyone

The podcast’s tone, meanwhile, reflects Knowa’s own coming-of-age in a media ecosystem where virality often trumps authenticity. Now You Know aims to push against that.

His team noted that guests appreciate the show's unhurried pace, humor, and lack of over-seriousness, which make it both a cultural mood and a political platform.

Knowa describes Now You Know as a space where culture, politics, and real conversations meet. The partnership with iHeartPodcasts gives him the reach and resources to do exactly that, speak directly to audiences spanning generations.

"Knowa himself is Gen-Alpha, but his audience is everyone,” his team said. “He is aiming at the audience that includes adults and older listeners who would love to see a new generation of leadership.”

Knowa De Baraso intends to expand into sharper commentary on current events

In his podcast, Knowa spars playfully with Angela Rye and clarifies rumors about Congressman Bennie Thompson’s familial ties with him, while also asking hard-hitting questions to former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean‑Pierre about her decision to leave the Democratic Party. It is Knowa's goal to remain unfiltered, and he makes sure that his guests remain unfiltered as well.

“I always feel like people are trying to silence me. I cannot and will not let that happen,” he said. “Unfiltered commentary and truth are so needed in this moment.”

Knowa intends to expand into sharper commentary on current events. Until now, he has mostly been the interviewee, a young influencer with a strong social media presence and viral moments to match. As he grows more comfortable behind the mic, it’s Knowa, on his own terms, shaping the narrative around honesty instead of reacting to it.