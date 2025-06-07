Heat advisory issued for Oregon and Washington: All you need to know

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for several regions across Oregon and Washington, effective from 10 a.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Monday. The advisory comes amid forecasts of unusually high temperatures that could pose risks to public health. Heat advisory issued for parts of Oregon and Washington.(UnSplash)

According to the NWS, daytime highs are expected to range between 92 and 96 degrees Fahrenheit, with the Portland/Vancouver Metro area and the western Columbia River Gorge seeing the most intense heat.

"Temperatures between 92 and 96 degrees F expected. Hottest temperatures are expected around the Portland/Vancouver Metro and through the western Columbia River Gorge," explained the weather service. “These temperatures are expected both Sunday and Monday afternoon. Exposure to hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses."

In the alert for Washington, the agency wrote, “Hot conditions with high temperatures up to 85 to 90 degrees and up to 95 degrees in the Cascade Valleys, and low temperatures down to 55 to 65 degrees. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.”

The agency added, “Water temperatures, including area lakes and rivers, remain cold (in the upper 40s and 50s) which significantly increases the risk of cold shock and drowning, even for confident swimmers in calm water. Cold water drains body heat up to 25 times faster than cold air.”

Also Read: Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the US, charged with transporting people in the country illegally

The advisory has been issued for the following areas in Oregon -

Lower Columbia River, Tualatin Valley, West Hills and Chehalem Mountains, Inner Portland Metro, East Portland Metro, Outer Southeast Portland Metro, West Central Willamette Valley, East Central Willamette Valley, Benton County Lowlands, Linn County Lowlands, Lane County Lowlands, West Columbia River Gorge of Oregon above 500 ft, West Columbia River Gorge I-84 Corridor, Upper Hood River Valley, Central Columbia River Gorge I-84 Corridor and Clackamas County Cascade Foothills.