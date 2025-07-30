NYC shooting has security experts asking ‘What else can we do?’

A deadly shooting at a New York City office tower on Monday exposed the vulnerability of corporate executives and employees even inside the commercial core of America’s financial capital, prompting reviews of security procedures at buildings across Manhattan. New York City police officers walk past flowers placed outside the midtown office building where a gunman killed four people on July 29, 2025 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

At 345 Park Avenue, home to investment firm Blackstone Inc., consulting firm KPMG, building landlord Rudin Management Co. and the National Football League, an armed man opened fire in the lobby before taking an elevator to the 33rd floor and then turning his gun on himself. The shooting, about a half-mile from where a UnitedHealth Group Inc. executive was slain on the sidewalk in a targeted killing in December, will once again raise calls for increased protective measures.

But it also revealed the limits of the overlapping webs of security — building, corporate and municipal — that must work in concert to keep people safe. In this case those protective measures, including armed off-duty police officers, didn’t prevent the gunman, 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, from accessing the lobby or reaching the upper floors of the building.

The property remained closed on Tuesday as authorities continue their investigation, according to a statement from Rudin, a 100-year-old real estate firm that owns major office buildings around the city. Security at the building will be beefed up in the days and weeks ahead, a move that other landlords will likely follow.

“We do have security in our buildings but we don’t have armed guards,” said Chris Schlank, founder of Savanna Real Estate, a property investment firm with offices at nearby 430 Park Avenue. Schlank said he will now address each of Savanna’s properties to determine what needs to be done.

It’s unclear how Tamura, once inside the building, got past a keycard-reading turnstile and into an elevator. Most office turnstiles are simply optical readers that don’t present much of a barrier to entry, according to one security professional who declined to be identified speaking about a vulnerability. As for the elevator access, a common scenario is what’s called “tailgating,” where an unauthorized intruder simply enters an elevator that was already called by someone else.

“When you come in armed, there are few physical security measures in any office building that will prevent you from getting where you want to go,” said Dave Komendat, a former chief security officer at Boeing Co. and now a partner at Corporate Security Advisors.

Landlords like Rudin are in charge of security for high-rise office towers and coordinate with security staff employed by their tenants, along with local law enforcement. Senior corporate executives sometimes have their own security guards. But the killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, who had no security with him, showed it’s a protective layer reserved for a select few.

Corporate security experts said 345 Park’s overall security measures were solid. The presence of armed, uniformed off-duty police officers in the lobby is an additional safeguard that few companies deploy. But “all bets are off” once someone enters with a high-powered rifle, said Glen Kucera, president of the Enhanced Protection Services unit of Allied Universal, a big security firm. “Then it’s just survival mode,” he said.

The early evening shooting on Monday shut down a large stretch of Midtown Manhattan at the end of the workday and drove employees at several nearby firms — including hedge fund Citadel and investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc. — to go into lockdown. By Tuesday, there were some signs of increased security in the area. At a JPMorgan Chase & Co. lobby connected to Grand Central Terminal, security guards asked everyone to show identification proving they were bank employees.

“These events are galvanizing moments for any organization to take fresh stock of how they think about protecting their people,” said Jacob Silverman, CEO of Kroll, the private-intelligence firm. “What else can we do to shore up security?”

The Partnership for New York City, a coalition of more than 300 of the city’s largest banks, law firms and media companies, said next-day responses to Monday’s shootings ranged from reminders of existing security procedures and enhanced police presence to the launch of wider protocol reviews.

Some members reported that they are inquiring about active-shooter training. Another company said it had already revamped security after the UnitedHealth murder, adding armed personnel, external surveillance and intelligence resources, and would now focus more on the use of technology and training.