NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for February 14, 2025

Avid readers can discover several content choices presented daily through The New York Times platform. Players need to type word displays that show up in gameplay following their study of the corresponding screen relationships. Every participant in the study discussed game modifications that had already been established because these alterations formed the core of the study agreement. Users of Wordsmith professional gameplay access instant real-time drills and new ability training through the training mechanism. The roulette games on this platform play identically, with no exceptions for all players. Users of the platform need to finish each array of present questions before the system progresses to different sets of questions throughout platform sessions. The choice is all yours! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for February 13, 2025

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but there is only one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game, work through all the problem-solving activities below, and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for February 14

Yellow: Fawn over

Green: Some Slytherin activities

Blue: Surprising comments

Purple: Water bodies

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for February 12, 2025

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: MOLLYCODDLE

Green: THINGS A RATTLESNAKE DOES

Blue: WORDS SAID TO AN UNSUSPECTING PERSON

Purple: HOMOPHONES OF BODIES OF WATER

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for February 14

MOLLYCODDLE: BABY, HUMOR, INDULGE, PAMPER

THINGS A RATTLESNAKE DOES: HISS, RATTLE, SHED, SLITHER

WORDS SAID TO AN UNSUSPECTING PERSON: BOO, GOTCHA, GUESS WHO, SURPRISE

HOMOPHONES OF BODIES OF WATER: BAE, CREAK, SEE, STRAIGHT