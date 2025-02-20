NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for February 20, 2025

Readers who love to read can access various types of content daily through The New York Times online. In Wordsmith, players type word displays during gameplay after their screen relationship studies. Research participants examined game changes as part of the study. Wordsmith users access real-time drills and new ability training through the training mechanism. Roulette games have identical dynamics for all users without modification. Users must complete current question sets before moving to new ones during each session. The choice is yours! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for February 19, 2025

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but there is only one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game, work through all the problem-solving activities below, and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for February 20

Yellow: Warning

Green: Sleep over

Blue: You can found these in early morning

Purple: If you binged Squid Game you know these

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for February 18, 2025

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Alert

Green: Spend the night

Blue: Associated with early morning

Purple: Cookie cutter shapes in Squid Game

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for February 20

Alert: ALARM, FLARE, SIGNAL, SOS

Spend the night: BUNK, CRASH, SLEEP, STAY

Associated with early morning: DEW, ROOSTER, SUNRISE, WORM

Cookie cutter shapes in Squid Game: CIRCLE, STAR, TRAINGLE, UMBRELLA