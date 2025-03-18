NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 18, 2025 – Clues and solution

The NYT Mini offers little versions of the well-known New York Times crossword puzzles. The grid extends on Saturdays, despite typically being a 5x5 grid with three to five recommendations. Did you try solving today's NYT Mini Crossword? (Unsplash )

You may play the Mini crossword for free on the NYT Games app or the New York Times website. However, if you are a subscription to NYT Games, you can access the earlier Mini Puzzles.

Also read: NYT Connections today: Clues and solution for March 18, 2025

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

It takes less than a minute for many people to complete this brief, hilarious daily challenge. On other days, however, the hints are more subtle and demand a bit more thought. I usually end up revealing the answer if I am unable to solve one or two of them.

The NYT Mini Crossword for today can be challenging. Remember, Sylvester Stallone played two heroes with five-word names that both begin with the letter R. On your first attempt, you can choose the incorrect one. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today? Continue reading.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across

*1A clue: "Dude! Come on!"

*5A clue: San Antonio attraction to "remember"

*6A clue: Recurring Stallone role

*7A clue: Stream

*8A clue: Hudson after whom the Hudson River is named

DOWN

*1D clue: Loudly play, as a speaker

*2D clue: Dish that might come with a spoon and chopsticks

*3D clue: Raw ___, color in the Crayola Hall of Fame

*4D clue: Something "played" to avoid class

*5D clue: Eyebrow shape

Also read: NYT Strands: Clues and solution for March 18, 2025

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Across

*BRUH

*ALAMO

*RAMBO

*CREEK

*HENRY

DOWN

*BLARE

*RAMEN

*UMBER

*HOOKY

*ARCH