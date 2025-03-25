NYT Mini Crossword answers today March 25, 2025 – Hints and clues

Were you thinking what in the world could be a "speedy sound" in five letters as you stared at the Mini Crossword on Tuesday morning, your pencil tapping thoughtfully on your coffee mug? You're in luck, though! We have all the answers to the NYT Mini Crossword problem for Tuesday, March 25, 2025, along with some entertaining explanations. Did you solve today's NYT Mini Crossword?(Unsplash )

The Mini crossword is available for free on the New York Times website or via the NYT Games app. To access the earlier Mini Puzzles, though, you had to be a member of NYT Games.

Also read: NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 25, 2025

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

It's a quick and humorous daily challenge that many players attempt to complete in under a minute. On other days, though, the clues are more difficult and call for a little more consideration.

As someone who solves crossword puzzles on a regular basis, I understand the delightful sense of accomplishment when the last square is completed, as well as the frustration that arises when a single, obstinate clue prevents you from finishing. Let's get started on today's answers and solve any crossword puzzles!

The NYT Mini Crossword for today isn't particularly difficult. Hopefully, you've seen the film "Up," so you're familiar with the catchphrases found on WWII propaganda posters. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today? Continue reading.

Also read: Wordle today 1375: Answer and hints for March 25, 2025

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across

*1A clue: Grouchy homeowner in Pixar's "Up"

*5A clue: Sneezy sound

*7A clue: Speedy sound

*8A clue: Pick up on

*9A clue: Facebook message status after "Sent" and "Delivered"

DOWN

*1D clue: #1 seed in the N.B.A.'s Eastern Conference, informally

*2D clue: Farmers' lots

*3D clue: French wine region

*4D clue: Like lips that sink ships

*6D clue: Anomaly taken as a sign, say

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT Mini Across answer

*CARL

*ACHOO

*VROOM

*SENSE

*SEEN

DOWN

*CAVS

*ACRES

*RHONE

*LOOSE

*OMEN