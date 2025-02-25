NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answers for February 25, 2025
Get hints and answers for the New York Times's 'Mini Crossword' for today - February 25, 2025.
The NYT Mini offers users a small and quick format of the New York Times world-famous crossword puzzles. On most daily installations, the Mini presents its clues within a five-by-five grid in three to five directions while occasionally extending its dimensions during Saturday's release.
Users can access the Mini variation of the NYT crossword for free by visiting the New York Times website or downloading the NYT Games application. Users need an NYT Games subscription to access archived Mini puzzles through the New York Times Games.
What is the NYT Mini Crossword?
This bite-sized puzzle offers a fun and engaging daily challenge that can be completed in just a short amount of time. Many players, including myself, aim to solve the standard weekday grid in under a minute. However, some days feature particularly tricky clues that may require a bit more thought. When I get stuck on one or two, I sometimes resort to revealing the answer.
To help you avoid needing to do the same, here are the NYT Mini Crossword answers (spoiler alert ahead!):
NYT Mini Crossword Clues
ACROSS
Sits well with “belly of the” or “nature of the”
Coffee made with espresso, milk, and foam
___Trail or ____Grove
Twinkling
American go-to herbs/spice
DOWN
Having a great time
The Blue Planet
At arm's length
Weather condition
To the point
'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
NYT Mini Crossword Answers
ACROSS
BEAST
LATTE
ARBOR
STARS
THYME
DOWN
BLAST
EARTH
ATBAY
STORM
TERSE
Another speed-run puzzle for you today. Have you managed to complete it in less than a minute? How did You do it?