NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answers for February 25, 2025

The NYT Mini offers users a small and quick format of the New York Times world-famous crossword puzzles. On most daily installations, the Mini presents its clues within a five-by-five grid in three to five directions while occasionally extending its dimensions during Saturday's release. Can you crack today's NYT Mini Crossword? (New York Times)

Users can access the Mini variation of the NYT crossword for free by visiting the New York Times website or downloading the NYT Games application. Users need an NYT Games subscription to access archived Mini puzzles through the New York Times Games.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for February 25, 2025

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

This bite-sized puzzle offers a fun and engaging daily challenge that can be completed in just a short amount of time. Many players, including myself, aim to solve the standard weekday grid in under a minute. However, some days feature particularly tricky clues that may require a bit more thought. When I get stuck on one or two, I sometimes resort to revealing the answer.

To help you avoid needing to do the same, here are the NYT Mini Crossword answers (spoiler alert ahead!):

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

ACROSS

Sits well with “belly of the” or “nature of the”

Coffee made with espresso, milk, and foam

___Trail or ____Grove

Twinkling

American go-to herbs/spice

DOWN

Having a great time

The Blue Planet

At arm's length

Weather condition

To the point

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Strands: Hints and answers for February 25, 2025

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Mini Crossword Answers

ACROSS

BEAST

LATTE

ARBOR

STARS

THYME

DOWN

BLAST

EARTH

ATBAY

STORM

TERSE

Another speed-run puzzle for you today. Have you managed to complete it in less than a minute? How did You do it?