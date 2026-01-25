Obamas blast Trump admn after Alex Preeti's killing, call out shooting narrative despite video proof: ‘A wake-up call’

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have released a statement in response to the shooting death of Alex Pretti, asserting that this incident should serve as “a wake-up call to all Americans”, irrespective of political affiliation. According to Obamas, several fundamental values of the US “are increasingly under assault.” Barack and Michelle Obama call for a national response to the shooting of Alex Pretti, highlighting the attack on American values. (Reuters)

They further stated that every American must support and find inspiration in the surge of peaceful protests occurring in Minneapolis and various other regions of the nation. “They are a timely reminder that ultimately it's up to each of us as citizens to speak out against injustice, protect our basic freedoms, and hold our government accountable.”

“For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city,” the former First Couple continued.

Obamas tear into Trump administration Targeting the Trump administration over rising shooting incidents by the ICE agents, Obamas asserted that “unprecedented” tactics – which have been described as embarrassing, unlawful, and cruel by the former chief legal officer of the Department of Homeland Security during the first Trump administration – have now led to the tragic shootings of two US citizens.

Obamas call out Minneapolis shooting narrative They went on to target the government officials for defending the federal officers, alleging that no serious probe is being conducted following Pretti and Renee Good killings.

“And yet rather than trying to impose some semblance of discipline and accountability over the agents they've deployed, the President and current administration officials seem eager to escalate the situation, while offering public explanations for the shootings of Mr. Pretti and Renee Good that aren't informed by any serious investigation – and that appear to be directly contradicted by video evidence.”