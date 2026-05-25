OC BLEVE explosion threat update: Authorities share positive news after Garden Grove chemical leak

The threat of a catastrophic explosion from a failing chemical tank at GKN Aerospace has been eliminated after an overnight operation, Orange County officials announced Monday. An evacuation shelter opens at the Miles Square Park in Fountain Valley, California, for evacuees after a chemical leak from a large storage tank threatened residents in Garden Grove, California. (AFP)

The incident began Thursday, when a 34,000-gallon storage tank containing about 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate (MMA) began leaking and overheating at the GKN Aerospace facility. MMA is a toxic and flammable chemical used in plastics manufacturing.

This prompted mandatory evacuation orders for nearly 50,000 residents across parts of Garden Grove, Buena Park, Anaheim, Stanton, Westminster, and Cypress.

BLEVE threat removed Orange County Fire Authority officials confirmed Monday that the risk of a Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion (BLEVE) is now "off the table."

"We are happy to report that the threat of a BLEVE [boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion] is now off the table. That threat has been eliminated,” interim Orange County Fire Chief TJ McGovern said, NBC News reported.

Crews identified a crack in the tank that allowed pressure to release safely. The tank’s internal temperature has dropped from around 100°F to 93°F. While a full spill or smaller explosion risk remains, the immediate catastrophic danger has passed.

OCFA Incident Commander and Division Chief Craig Covey said, “That is incredibly positive news as we turn the corner on this incident.”

State of emergency and federal response Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency for Orange County and requested a federal emergency declaration from President Donald Trump to support ongoing response efforts.

A White House official confirmed Monday that the Trump administration is “engaged and monitoring the situation.”

Speaking to CBS News, the official said, "The U.S. EPA has integrated with the local Unified Command composed of state and local agencies, and has enabled air monitoring at 20 locations around the area."

"FEMA has deployed a Liaison Officer to coordinate with officials and has also deployed a team to the State Emergency Operation Center to support incident contingency planning. FEMA has also activated the Interagency Modeling and Atmospheric Assessment Center to provide plume modeling of airborne hazards, informing incident leadership and contingency planning."

Evacuation and shelter update Evacuation orders remain in effect for affected communities. Nearly 10 shelters have opened, with several reaching or nearing capacity. Additional sites, including one at the Orange County Fairgrounds for RVs, opened over the weekend.

California State Parks officials reminded evacuees that overnight stays are not permitted at state parks, including Bolsa Chica State Park in Huntington Beach.

No injuries have been reported so far.