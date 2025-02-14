Old video of Tulsi Gabbard training hard at military camp takes over Internet; ‘She is the Real Deal’

Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday cleared the Senate vote by 52–48 on to become Director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration. Tulsi Gabbard can be seen practicing with the military, firing rifles and firearms, and performing rigorous military duties in the video. (Photo: X/OliLondonTV)

She will now head the National Intelligence, an agency established to address intelligence shortcomings. She will oversee and manage the activities of the eighteen intelligence agencies of the US.

Following her confirmation, an old video of Gabbard exercising at a military camp has reappeared on social media. Gabbard, a former US Congresswoman from Hawaii, was a war veteran.

She can be seen practicing with the military, firing rifles and firearms, and performing rigorous military duties in the video.

The clip captioned as “This is the new U.S. Director of National Intelligence,” has garnered over 17k views, with several X users saying, “She is the Real Deal”.

“I wanna be like her when I grow up!” another wrote.

“We need to hire her for the UK border,” a third user commented, “Badass”.

A look at Tulsi Gabbard's career

Gabbard had completed Army Basic Combat Training more than two decades ago. In 2003, she was enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard, and she servedin Iraq from 2004 to 2005. There, she earned the Combat Medical Badge and worked as a specialist in the medical unit. In 2007, she received her officer training at the Alabama Military Academy. Gabbard is still a major in the United States Army Reserve. She later served four terms in the House of Representatives in the United States.

Also Read: Did Elon Musk's son X instruct Trump to ‘Shut Your Mouth’? Tesla CEO apologises as netizens say ‘this is too much’

Tulsi Gabbard meets PM Modi

On Wednesday, PM Modi met with Gabbard during his two-visit to the US. They talked about the friendship between India and the United States.

Additionally, the PM congratulated her on being confirmed by the Senate USA’s Director of National Intelligence.

“Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary,” PM Modi posted on X.

According to a statement from the PMO, PM Modi “fondly recalled” his previous encounters with Gabbard during their meeting.

Among other things, the two discussed strengthening their bilateral intelligence collaboration, especially in the areas of cybersecurity, emerging threats, counterterrorism, and strategic intelligence sharing.

“They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to a secure, stable, and rules-based international order,” the PMO stated.