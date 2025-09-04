One honest line that got an Indian family’s US visa denied, Redditor narrates

Getting a visa approved is notoriously strict for Indians hoping to travel to the United States. A recent Reddit post reveals a family's tourist visa application to the US was denied despite their solid financial background and detailed plans.

Intriguingly, a recent story posted on Reddit points out how easily one can get into trouble, even when the applicant is very well-prepared.

One 36-year-old professional disclosed that his family's tourist visa applications were rejected at the US Embassy in New Delhi. “No questions were asked about our jobs, about our ties back home, about our previous travel, nothing,” he wrote.

Indian family's visa denied over language doubt

The man works as the operations head of an IT company with an annual income of ₹15 lakh. He said he had over ₹20 lakh in savings and investments. His parents, both in their seventies, were also employed as client managers at a publishing firm, earning ₹8 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh each year. Collectively, the family reported savings of more than ₹50 lakh, along with property ownership.

They even cited a detailed schedule, a two-week Christmas vacation in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco where they had already made hotel reservations and an itinerary.

During the interview, the applicant explained that his parents were not fluent in English, and a Hindi translator was arranged.

“You said your parents don’t know English, and your mother is speaking fine,” the officer reacted, per the Reddit post.

The interview was cut short soon after, and all three were denied visas under Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

What is Section 214(b)?

Section 214(b) applies when consular officers are not convinced that the applicant intends to return home after visiting the US. According to the US Department of State, a visa is a privilege, not a right, and even small contradictions or credibility issues can raise doubts.

Notably, a B2 visa is designed for non-immigrant travellers who wish to visit the US for leisure. This includes tourism or vacations, visiting relatives and friends, attending any events, medical treatment, short recreational courses and more.