'Ooops': Biden says his favorite WH memory is ‘our kids jumping in bed with us’, and then corrects self

US President Joe Biden made a blunder while reminiscing about his favourite moments spent at the White House ahead of the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Appearing in an interview with NBC’s “Today”, Joe Biden was asked about his favourite memory of the White House.(Getty Images)

Appearing in an interview with NBC’s “Today”, the 81-year-old president was asked about his favourite memory of the White House.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Our kids jumping in bed with us,” Biden responded, before realising that he was supposed to mention his grandkids. He then corrected himself, citing the times his grandchildren would just sneak up on him and jump in his bed.

“Our grandkids, when they are down here, just sneaking up and jumping in bed with us," the POTUS said, adding that “That’s my favorite memory here.”

Biden, who has seven grandchildren, went on to say that "they all love wandering through the halls" because there are several bedrooms and two floors upstairs.

Targetting Biden for attempting another blunder, one of the users wrote on X, “Disgusting”, while another added, “Ooops”.

“He always says the secret out loud, what else are we to think? Lol,” one more user mocked the US President.

Also Read: Easter or Transgender Day? Big row erupts over Joe Biden's decision, Trump seeks apology: Here's the big truth

Joe Biden, First Lady Jill spent Easter weekend with grandchildren

Before taking part in the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll celebration, the 81-year-old commander in chief along with Jill Biden, the US First Lady, enjoyed a family egg hunt at Camp David with their children and grandchildren.

Speaking to NBC News, Biden said his family spent Easter weekend at Camp David, adding that his father used to say "family's the beginning, middle and end. We had 'em all up there. We went to mass on Saturday."

Also Read: Washington DC archbishop takes 'Cafeteria Catholic' jibe at Biden, says he picks and chooses…

The US President further recalled his childhood days and said that he had a "great Easter egg hunt" as they used to put some dollars in the plastic eggs.

Last week, the White House revealed about Egg Roll events for this year. These events include a Field Trip to the Farm, Picture Day, School House Activity Area, Reading Nook, a Physical 'EGGucation' Zone and a Snack Time Tent.

The celebrations, which started at 7 am ET and end at 7 pm ET, were originally expected to draw 40,000 participants.