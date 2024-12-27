OpenAI's ChatGPT down in the US, frustrated users report technical outages

ChatGPT experienced widespread disruptions on Thursday afternoon, leaving many users unable to access the service. OpenAI confirmed that its AI app was facing glitches, affecting the performance of some users. The issue caused frustration for those trying to interact with the platform. ChatGPT users encountered significant service interruptions on Thursday, with OpenAI confirming technical glitches. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy steps in as Sriram Krishnan's controversial views on immigration spark debate

Is ChatGPT down in the US?

Users of the AI platform reported technical outages in the US. More than 100 users of the platform reported that there were some technical glitches in the platform which were related to ChatGPT, according to the Downdetector. It is a website which provides real-time status of various websites and services.

After the technical glitch cropped up, the AI company posted a status update on their website. The update read, “ChatGPT, the API and Sora are currently experiencing high error rates. The issue is caused by an upstream provider and we are currently monitoring,” after 1:30 pm ET, as reported by CBS.

This is not the first time that the AI platform has run into a technical outage issue. Earlier this month, the AI software encountered technical glitches that lasted for around three hours. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X to address the situation, stating, "We back," at 9:13 AM today. He joked,“I was about to offer to start being the mechanical turk for ChatGPT,” as reported by TimesNow.

Also Read: Family feud turns violent at Phoenix airport on Christmas Day, 3 shot and 1 stabbed

Netizens complain about ChatGPT down in the US

A frustrated user wrote on X, “Sat down to study opened iPad and chatgpt is down. I refuse to google like a caveman.” A second user wrote, “ChatGPT down so now I gotta use my own brain like this is the fucking 1700s.” A third user wrote, “ChatGPT is down and I’m forced to use my own brain.”