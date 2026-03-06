Oprah and Gayle King video sparks weight loss concerns; ‘is it Ozempic?’

A person who shared the video asked “What in the Ozempic Oprah is going on here?”.

Videos of the two quickly went viral online. Oprah was seen in jeans, and a jacket thrown on. She had her hair in a ponytail and was wearing shades. Several people shared the video and expressed concerns about the 72-year-old's health.

Oprah Winfrey sparked concerns about her health and weight loss after the talk show host was spotted with longtime friend Gayle King at the Paris Fashion Week Chloé show.

“I'm afraid Oprah may OD on Ozempic. Welfare check, please!,” another added. Yet another remarked “Her head looks way too big for her body. Is it ozempic or Oprah.”

Also Read | Inside 72 year old Oprah Winfrey's strength training session as she nails planks with ease: ‘If you want to age well…’

King's appearance also drew comments. “Gayle King still hanging on..,” one person said of the TV personality. Another claimed that while Oprah looked healthy, King did not.

Does Oprah Winfrey take Ozempic? Winfrey has confirmed that she takes weight loss medication, but never specified if it is Ozempic, which is a particular brand.

In a January 2025 podcast episode, she said she took a GLP-1 agonist, which could include brand names like Ozempic. At the time, Oprah had said “One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people just had more willpower, they ate better foods, they were able to stick to it longer, they never had a potato chip, and then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, 'Oh, they're not even thinking about it. They're only eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full.”

GLP-1 class of drugs work by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which the body released after eating. As a result, people feel full and it slows stomach emptying as well.

Oprah had initially confirmed in 2023 that she took weight loss medication. She was speaking to People at the time, but did not specify which medication she was taking.

“I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing. It quiets the food noise,” she had told the publication. She also highlighted the challenges on her weight loss journey, sharing “There’s a part of me that feels … I’ve got to do it the hard way. I’ve got to keep climbing the mountains. I've got to keep suffering. I’ve got to do that because otherwise I somehow cheated myself.”

She also shared the difficulties she faced initially – “I couldn’t work out anymore. I can’t climb any faster or run any faster. I was down to eating one meal a day. There’s nothing else I can do,” Oprah had said explaining why she turned to the weight loss drug.