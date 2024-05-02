 Over 1500 protesters arrested across 30 US campuses in just a month. Here are 10 points where things stand now - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 1500 protesters arrested across 30 US campuses in just a month. Here are 10 points where things stand now

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 02, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Hundreds of students arrested during protests against Israel-Hamas war at US colleges. UCLA cancels classes.

Over the past few days, local and country police forces have arrested hundreds of students during protests against the Israel-Hamas war across several US colleges and university campuses.

Protesters are taken into custody as law enforcement dismantle an encampment by pro-Palestinian students at the University of Texas at Dallas' Chess Plaza on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Richardson. More than a dozen protesters were arrested. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)(AP)
Protesters are taken into custody as law enforcement dismantle an encampment by pro-Palestinian students at the University of Texas at Dallas' Chess Plaza on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Richardson. More than a dozen protesters were arrested. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)(AP)

From April 18, to date, more than 1,500 students have been arrested in over 30 colleges across the country per CNN’s calculated analysis.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Universities, including the University of California(UCLA), have cancelled classes at the main graduation ceremony, moved to remote classes, and prospected restrictions on campuses.

ALSO READ| After 282 arrests across US universities students refuse to capitulate, NYC mayor says those arrested are ‘outsiders’

Pro-Palestinian protests intensify across US campuses

Here are the 10 critical updates on where things stand now:

  • The University of California, Los Angeles, became a focal point of conflict when a pro-Palestinian protest escalated into violence, resulting in 15 injuries and hospitalization. UCLA cancelled several classes and opted for remote classes.
  • The New York Police Department (NYPD) has been actively arresting protesters, with incidents at Fordham University, Columbia University, and the City College of New York, totalling over 300 arrests. Police are staying at the campus.
  • On Wednesday, New York City officers finally managed to clear out a tent encampment at Fordham University.
  • The University of Wisconsin at Madison reported the arrest of 34 individuals, including several professors, during an anti-Gaza war protest that also left four officers injured.
  • Seventeen demonstrators were arrested for criminal trespassing at the University of Texas campus in Dallas.

    ALSO READ| Columbia chaos: Wife of ‘terrorist’ Sami Al-Arian spotted at protest site after outside agitators claim
  • Following Tuesday night’s protests, 24 individuals, predominantly students, were taken into custody by the police at Northern Arizona University.
  • Students at Portland State University were still barricaded inside the library, trying to prolong the power-in and power-out situation they found themselves in two days earlier. The uni cancelled the classes for Wednesday.
  • The protests have led to the cancellation of commencements, a shift to remote classes, and restricted campus access, affecting the academic calendar.
  • Columbia University professors have rallied behind the student protesters, condemning the police’s actions on campus. Professor Rashid Khalidi criticized the school leaders for their approach to handling the protests, stating they will “go down in infamy.”
  • Institutions like Brown and Northwestern have addressed protester demands by agreeing to consider divestment from companies engaged with Israel, showing a willingness to engage with student concerns.

UCLA vice-chancellor Mary Osako said she was “sickened” by the “acts of violence.”

ALSO READ| House passes Antisemitism Awareness Act to broaden definition of antisemitism amid campus protests

Louis Charbonneau, United Nations Director, said, “There have been troubling reports of antisemitic incidents in and around Columbia University’s campus.”

“Allegations of antisemitic acts and speech by individuals, as well as acts of Islamophobia and other forms of discrimination, should be investigated and addressed on the merits in a case-by-case basis, through fair and transparent processes.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Over 1500 protesters arrested across 30 US campuses in just a month. Here are 10 points where things stand now
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On