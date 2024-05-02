Over 1500 protesters arrested across 30 US campuses in just a month. Here are 10 points where things stand now

Over the past few days, local and country police forces have arrested hundreds of students during protests against the Israel-Hamas war across several US colleges and university campuses. Protesters are taken into custody as law enforcement dismantle an encampment by pro-Palestinian students at the University of Texas at Dallas' Chess Plaza on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Richardson. More than a dozen protesters were arrested. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)(AP)

From April 18, to date, more than 1,500 students have been arrested in over 30 colleges across the country per CNN’s calculated analysis.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Universities, including the University of California(UCLA), have cancelled classes at the main graduation ceremony, moved to remote classes, and prospected restrictions on campuses.

ALSO READ| After 282 arrests across US universities students refuse to capitulate, NYC mayor says those arrested are ‘outsiders’

Pro-Palestinian protests intensify across US campuses

Here are the 10 critical updates on where things stand now:

The University of California, Los Angeles, became a focal point of conflict when a pro-Palestinian protest escalated into violence, resulting in 15 injuries and hospitalization. UCLA cancelled several classes and opted for remote classes.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has been actively arresting protesters, with incidents at Fordham University, Columbia University, and the City College of New York, totalling over 300 arrests. Police are staying at the campus.

On Wednesday, New York City officers finally managed to clear out a tent encampment at Fordham University.

The University of Wisconsin at Madison reported the arrest of 34 individuals, including several professors, during an anti-Gaza war protest that also left four officers injured.

Seventeen demonstrators were arrested for criminal trespassing at the University of Texas campus in Dallas.



ALSO READ| Columbia chaos: Wife of ‘terrorist’ Sami Al-Arian spotted at protest site after outside agitators claim

Columbia chaos: Wife of ‘terrorist’ Sami Al-Arian spotted at protest site after outside agitators claim Following Tuesday night’s protests, 24 individuals, predominantly students, were taken into custody by the police at Northern Arizona University.

Students at Portland State University were still barricaded inside the library, trying to prolong the power-in and power-out situation they found themselves in two days earlier. The uni cancelled the classes for Wednesday.

The protests have led to the cancellation of commencements, a shift to remote classes, and restricted campus access, affecting the academic calendar.

Columbia University professors have rallied behind the student protesters, condemning the police’s actions on campus. Professor Rashid Khalidi criticized the school leaders for their approach to handling the protests, stating they will “go down in infamy.”

Institutions like Brown and Northwestern have addressed protester demands by agreeing to consider divestment from companies engaged with Israel, showing a willingness to engage with student concerns.

UCLA vice-chancellor Mary Osako said she was “sickened” by the “acts of violence.”

ALSO READ| House passes Antisemitism Awareness Act to broaden definition of antisemitism amid campus protests

Louis Charbonneau, United Nations Director, said, “There have been troubling reports of antisemitic incidents in and around Columbia University’s campus.”

“Allegations of antisemitic acts and speech by individuals, as well as acts of Islamophobia and other forms of discrimination, should be investigated and addressed on the merits in a case-by-case basis, through fair and transparent processes.”