Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Oxford Valley Mall shooting reports: Police respond to active shooter claims

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 20, 2025 03:16 AM IST

Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting and an active shooter inside the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The mall has been evacuated.

Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting and an active shooter situation inside the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. These reports remain unconfirmed, and police have not yet released an official statement.

Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting inside the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.(UnSplash)
Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting inside the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.(UnSplash)

Pennsylvania State Senator Frank Farry, who represents the 6th Senatorial District in Bucks County, posted on Facebook, “There is an active shooter at the Oxford Valley Mall. Please avoid the area. Police, Fire &EMS are on scene. Please share and I will update when I have more information.”

Witness reports

Several people on social media have described a heavy police presence in the area, with some claiming the mall has been evacuated or placed on lockdown.

One witness wrote, “Avoid the Oxford valley mall due to heavy police activity.”

Another wrote, “When youre at work and theres a whole active shooter!? Like we dont even know fr whats going on, Everyone im working with is safe in b&bw but check on yalls people.”

A third person reported, “Police activity over by Oxford valley mall, prayers heard there’s a shooter.”

Another person reported, “Oxford Valley Mall on lockdown. Shooting outside by the fountain.”

Another witness wrote, “I just got out of the movies and heard sirens and when we tried to leave there were like 15 police cars and fire trucks coming in.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
