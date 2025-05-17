Palm Springs explosion: Graphic photo showing human carcass surfaces, building windows shattered

A loud explosion-like sound was heard in California's Palm Springs on Saturday. Locals posted photos and videos of what appeared to be a human carcass. Footage showed windows shattered on several buildings. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the explosion. An explosionw was heard in Palm Springs(Unsplash)

Meanwhile, local media outlets confirmed that a car exploded in front of a fertility clinic near Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. The incident took place just before 11 AM local time. A local reporter heard a loud boom. Videos showed damage at American Reproductive Centers, a fertility clinic at 1199 N Indian Canyon Drive.

According to NBC Palm Springs, the blast was caused by a car explosion. However, specifics are not known yet. The police is yet to confirm the number of fatalities and injuries. Roads in the area are closed.

Posting videos from the scene, one social media user said they could see human remains near the clinic.

“Explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. Buildings within a half mile radius have their windows shattered, including the regional hospital,” a local journalist wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“A car has exploded in front of a fertility clinic near Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, causing significant damage, according to witnesses and local officials. Only few details are currently available,” another one added.

Only earlier this week, Palm Springs and Riverside County Fire officials responded to reports of a structure fire in an abandoned building just after 2:00 AM on the corner of Sunrise Way and East Palm Canyon Drive. Authorities said they found a large plume of smoke in the structure. No one was injured.