Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Palmdale Ellie Fire: Map and evacuation updates as blaze spreads near Lake Palmdale

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 02, 2025 06:24 am IST

A fire, dubbed Ellie Fire, is burning near Lake Palmdale in California. The fire broke out on Monday afternoon.

A wildfire, now known as the Ellie Fire, is burning near Lake Palmdale, California, after breaking out Monday afternoon. As of the latest update, the fire has grown to approximately 25 acres and continues to spread, prompting shelter-in-place orders and evacuation warnings in several areas.

Fire near Lake Palmdale, California.(X)
Fire near Lake Palmdale, California.(X)

The fire reportedly began as a 5-acre blaze shortly after 4:30 p.m. near Barrel Springs Road and Harold First Street.

Current Evacuation Alerts:

Shelter-in-Place: Zone PAL-029

Evacuation Warnings: Zones PAL-027, PAL-028, and PAL-030

Residents can view current evacuation zones on the Genasys Evacuation Map for real-time fire and evacuation updates.

Authorities are urging residents to remain alert and prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Palmdale Ellie Fire: Map and evacuation updates as blaze spreads near Lake Palmdale
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On