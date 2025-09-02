Palmdale Ellie Fire: Map and evacuation updates as blaze spreads near Lake Palmdale

A wildfire, now known as the Ellie Fire, is burning near Lake Palmdale, California, after breaking out Monday afternoon. As of the latest update, the fire has grown to approximately 25 acres and continues to spread, prompting shelter-in-place orders and evacuation warnings in several areas. Fire near Lake Palmdale, California.(X)

The fire reportedly began as a 5-acre blaze shortly after 4:30 p.m. near Barrel Springs Road and Harold First Street.

Current Evacuation Alerts:

Shelter-in-Place: Zone PAL-029

Evacuation Warnings: Zones PAL-027, PAL-028, and PAL-030

Residents can view current evacuation zones on the Genasys Evacuation Map for real-time fire and evacuation updates.

Authorities are urging residents to remain alert and prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen.