Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
Pasadena Memorial High School shooting: 2 students shot during fight near campus

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 01, 2025 03:30 AM IST

Two students were shot near Pasadena Memorial High School in Texas on Friday. The shooting occurred during an after-school fight.

Two students were shot near Pasadena Memorial High School in Texas on Friday, according to Click2Houston. Pasadena Independent School District police told KHOU that the shooting took place in a church parking lot directly across from the high school, following dismissal. What began as a fight quickly turned into a shooting. One of the victims, a male student, was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition. The condition of the other victim remains unknown. It is also unclear whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Student shot near Pasadena Memorial High School in Texas. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

