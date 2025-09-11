‘Pass some gun laws…’: Democrats slammed for reaction to Charlie Kirk's Utah assassination

Democrats in Congress were slammed in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death. The Donald Trump ally and founder of Turning Point USA was shot during an event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. The President shared the news of the 31-year-old's demise on Truth Social. Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University.(REUTERS)

While Kirk's death saw Republicans and Democrats unite across party lines to condemn the act of political violence, the scenes in Congress were much more unruly. Speaker Mike Johnson called members of the Congress to rise for a moment of prayer for Kirk and his family. After that moment, several lawmakers could be heard shouting about prayers and gun control.

Democrats slammed over Charlie Kirk's death in Congress

Johnson initially called for a moment of silence, after which Rep. Lauren Boebert called out to Johnson for a prayer to be held for Kirk.

However, some Democrats, against the idea of the request for the prayer, began to chant ‘no’ in unison. One Democrat in the room reportedly shouted out something about the school shooting in Colorado on the same day, asking how there were no prayers for that tragedy, Daily Mail reported.

Another said “Pass some gun laws!,” as per the publication. An angered Anna Paulina Luna, the Florida Republican, screamed “You f***ing own this!,” Mail further reported. Johnson, bashing his gavel, demanded that order be present in the House and soon managed to bring things under control on both sides of the aisle.

While those in the Congress irked Republicans with their actions in the wake of Kirk's death, Democratic party heavyweights, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, have both condemned the incident.

“We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children,” Obama said on X.

“There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones,” noted Biden on the same platform.