Patrick Mahomes reveals why he turned down Netflix's football cake after Christmas Day victory

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 27, 2024 12:13 AM IST

On Wednesday, Mahomes' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Mahomes turned down a football-shaped cake offered by Netflix following his team's victory on Christmas Day. During the post-game interview, the 29-year-old had an awkward interaction with a journalist who suggested he and his teammate Travis Kelce pick up the interesting cake.

Patrick Mahomes refrained from eating football cake during Christmas Day game
On Wednesday, Mahomes' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following the festive face-off, a reporter during the Netflix livestream told the NFL players to each pick up a cake. “I’d like for you to go ahead, pick ’em up, and they are a little bit heavy, but you can open them up,” she said.

Both Mahomes and Kelce picked up the football-shaped cakes and pried them open. “Oh, yeah! Look at that. A little red velvet,” the 35-year-old tight end said before taking a big bite of the dessert. However, the quarterback refrained from eating and awkwardly held the pieces of cake in his hands.

Revealing the reason behind his hesitant behaviour, Mahomes said, “I’m watching my weight for playoffs.” Kelce chimed in with the idea that they would take the cakes to their locker room and take photos. “Coach Reid’s ready for it. I’ll take it to him,” Mahomes said of his team's head coach Andy Reid.

Kelce, who appeared to be in the holiday spirit, sported a Santa hat when he first arrived at the game. Notably, his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not in attendance. Her absence came as a surprise to both the NFL star and her fans as she came out in support of her beau during last year's Christmas Day game.

Despite being a no-show, the Cruel Summer hitmaker gave a subtle nod to Kelce for breaking Chiefs' touchdown record by liking a social media post about his achievement. Mahomes' wife Brittany also remained absent as she nears her due date. In a recent interview, the quarterback revealed that his pregnant wife is due “any day now.”

