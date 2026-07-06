Paul Pelosi Yountville collision: What charges could he face after the alleged hit-and-run incident?

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, could face legal trouble after authorities said he was involved in a collision with a parked vehicle in Yountville, California, on July 3. According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, a witness reported seeing Pelosi’s car hit an unoccupied vehicle before leaving the scene. Paul Pelosi Yountville collision: Possible charges after hit-and-run. (Photo by Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Investigators later located Pelosi and said he admitted he knew he had struck something but continued driving because he did not know exactly what he had hit. The case has now been sent to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether charges should be filed.

What happened in the Paul Pelosi Yountville collision? The incident took place on Yount Street in Yountville. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said a witness called 911 after seeing a brown convertible strike a legally parked vehicle. According to investigators, the driver briefly stopped and then drove away. Deputies later found Pelosi’s vehicle with significant front-end damage that authorities said was consistent with the crash.

Sheriff’s officials said Pelosi, 86, told deputies that he believed he had hit something but was unsure what it was. He continued driving until his vehicle became disabled and could no longer move.

Authorities also said alcohol did not appear to be a factor. Pelosi was not arrested at the scene, and no injuries were reported. A spokesperson for the Pelosi family later said he had personally apologized to the owner of the damaged vehicle and would take responsibility for the repairs.

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What charges could Paul Pelosi face and what happens next? Based on the information released so far, the most likely charge under review is misdemeanor hit-and-run involving property damage. California law generally requires a driver involved in a collision to stop, provide information and take reasonable steps to address the situation. Prosecutors will review the evidence and determine whether Pelosi’s actions meet that standard.

Legal experts note that prosecutors would likely focus on whether Pelosi knowingly left the scene after the crash. Investigators have already stated that he acknowledged hitting something before continuing to drive.

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However, the District Attorney’s Office will examine all available evidence, including witness accounts, vehicle damage and statements given to deputies, before making a final decision.

Separate from the criminal investigation, Pelosi could also face consequences related to his driving privileges. TMZ reported that a deputy submitted a DMV recertification request following the investigation.

If California’s Department of Motor Vehicles requires a new evaluation, Pelosi may have to complete tests covering driving ability, traffic knowledge and vision before officials decide whether he can keep his driver’s license. The hit-and-run investigation remains ongoing.