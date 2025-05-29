PBKS vs RCB score: What worked for Rajat Patidar in first innings - tracking fall of wickets

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: The Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to take seven wickets within 9 overs to reduce the Punjab Kings to 60/7 in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 on Thursday. Bangalore pacers Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar combined to pick five wickets in 6.3 overs before leg-spinner Suyash Sharma came in the ninth over to pick the prized scalp of Shashank Singh. Musheer Khan and Marcus Stoinis were then dismissed for a duck and PBKS were down to eight wickets in 11 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1(PTI)

Yash Dayal kicked off Punjab's nightmare start by tempting Priyansh Arya to drive at a good length wide-ish delivery. The PBKS opener was caught by Krunal Pandya at cover. He scored seven runs off five balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Prabhsimran in the next over. The swing bowler dragged his length back after the opener came charging at him pre-emptively. He could only edge the ball for Jitesh Sharma to take a comfortable catch behind the stumps.

A defining moment came in the fourth over. Josh Hazlewood, who joined the team after a break, repaid his captain's faith by picking the prized wicket of PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was dismissed for two runs. The Australian pacer also dismissed his fellow countryman Josh Inglis in the first ball of his next over.

Dayal came back to the party with Nehal Wadhera's wicket before Suyash Sharma caused havoc by dismissing Shashank Singh and Musheer Khan. Marcus Stoinis, who went for a counterpunch, was bowled off of Sharma's wrong 'un. He top-scored for PBKS with 26 runs off 17 balls.

The Punjab Kings were reduced to 78/8 in 11 overs.

PBKS vs RCB playing 11

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlet.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.