Pensacola shooting: Officer-involved shooting at Carlton Palms in Florida; first details on suspect

An officer-involved shooting was reported in Pensacola, Florida late on Wednesday afternoon. Pensacola Police were present at Carlton Palms on Garden Street. Pensacola police reported there was an officer-invovled shooting. (Facebook/Pensacola Police Department) Pensacola Police wrote on Facebook “There is a large police presence in the area of Garden Street at N Alcaniz Street as we investigate an Officer Involved Shooting. Interstate 110 exit 1C to Garden Street has been closed. Garden Street westbound from Tarragona to Alcaniz is also closed. This post will be updated with information as it is available.” In a later update they noted that Eastbound Travel on Garden Street between Tarragona and Alcaniz was now open. “West bound will be closed until further notice,” they said on X.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 3:45 pm. What happened in Pensacola? Suspect details The publication reported that cops said they confronted a male suspect after firing off shots in the building. The shooting reportedly took place on the first floor. As per WKRG, four shots were fired inside the building. Also Read | Beech Grove police shooting: Officers shot near high school, manhunt underway for suspect in Marion County Officers ended up confronting the suspect as he was making his way outside. The publication noted that he was shot in the parking lot. The suspect was shot and injured and was reportedly receiving treatment at the scene. The publication also shared photos from the scene of the shooting.