Pensacola shooting: Officer-involved shooting at Carlton Palms in Florida; first details on suspect
An officer-involved shooting was reported in Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday.
An officer-involved shooting was reported in Pensacola, Florida late on Wednesday afternoon. Pensacola Police were present at Carlton Palms on Garden Street.
Pensacola Police wrote on Facebook “There is a large police presence in the area of Garden Street at N Alcaniz Street as we investigate an Officer Involved Shooting. Interstate 110 exit 1C to Garden Street has been closed. Garden Street westbound from Tarragona to Alcaniz is also closed. This post will be updated with information as it is available.”
In a later update they noted that Eastbound Travel on Garden Street between Tarragona and Alcaniz was now open. “West bound will be closed until further notice,” they said on X.
The shooting reportedly occurred around 3:45 pm.
What happened in Pensacola? Suspect details
The publication reported that cops said they confronted a male suspect after firing off shots in the building. The shooting reportedly took place on the first floor.
As per WKRG, four shots were fired inside the building.
Officers ended up confronting the suspect as he was making his way outside. The publication noted that he was shot in the parking lot.
The suspect was shot and injured and was reportedly receiving treatment at the scene. The publication also shared photos from the scene of the shooting.
Authorities were reportedly making a sweep inside the building, but as per initial reports, nobody was believed to have been hurt in the incident. Reports also indicated that no law enforcement official was hurt during the incident.
Reactions to Pensacola shooting
Several people reacted to the shooting at Pensacola. “Prayers up every officer is involved is ok,” one person wrote on Facebook. Another questioned if the police activity was related to a shooting and whether it was the Carlton Palms incident. These comments were made on the alert sent out by the local police department.
Carlton Palms is a local condominium complex which is located downtown at 224 E. Garden St., Pensacola. It is west to St. Michael’s Cemetery.
What to know about Pensacola
Located in Florida's panhandle, Pensacola has a proud military heritage. It boasts of hosting the Naval Air Station and being the home to Blue Angels or the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron. As per a 2020 census, the number of people in Pensacola is 54, 312, the city site notes.
