Pentagon Pizza Report surge and increased military activity: What’s going on in DC?

“Pizzato Pizza, a late-night pizzeria nearby the Pentagon, has suddenly surged in traffic. As of 2:04 am ET,” the post read.

In a post made in the early hours of January 3, the account reported a sudden surge in activity at Pizzato Pizza, a late-night pizzeria near the Pentagon.

The account, which operates on X, tracks foot traffic and online activity at food outlets located close to major US government and intelligence facilities.

Posts shared by the Pentagon Pizza Report on January 3 have drawn attention, prompting discussion about unusual late-night activity near the Pentagon and its coincidence with reports of US military action.

According to subsequent updates, elevated activity continued until 3:05 am ET. At 3:44 am, the account said the outlet had “emptied out,” reporting almost zero traffic after roughly 90 minutes of heightened movement.

Overlap with Venezuela developments While no official explanation was offered for the spike, its timing overlapped with reports of US military strikes in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

The coincidence quickly fuelled online speculation, even as no direct link was established.

Social media users responded with a mix of jokes and curiosity when the posts first appeared. One user wrote, “WW3 sponsored by marinara sauce,” while another asked, "Is this the new indicator?!”

Also Read: US President Trump says 'cancelled' second attacks on Venezuela: ‘Because of the…’

Others pointed to the odd overlap between pizza traffic data and breaking military headlines. “When Google Maps shows a pizza place suddenly ‘busier than usual’ at 2AM… while headlines talk about airstrikes in Venezuela,” one post read.

Similar spikes in pizza orders near the Pentagon have been flagged in the past. Reports have previously linked unusual late-night activity at food outlets in the area with major developments, including escalations involving Iran.

What is the Pentagon Pizza Index? The Pentagon Pizza Index is a viral theory suggesting that spikes in late-night pizza orders near US defence or intelligence hubs may signal heightened activity during international crises.

Read More: US says seized tanker linked to Venezuela that tried to evade American forces, 5th in recent weeks

The idea dates back to the Cold War, when sudden increases in pizza deliveries in Washington were reportedly monitored as possible indicators of US military preparations.

However, there is no verified evidence linking pizza orders to defence operations.