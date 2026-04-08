Pete Hegseth's warning to Iran overshadowed by viral ‘flatulence’ moment: ‘Fart is the strongest bomb’

A critical national security briefing at the White House unexpectedly became a viral moment on the internet. While US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning to Iran during the press conference, social media diverted its attention to something entirely different.

Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026. (Bloomberg)

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Hegseth conveyed one of the administration’s most pointed messages to Tehran, suggesting a potential escalation in US military activities.

Also Read: ‘Shameless liars’, Trump and Melania under fire after Iran war remarks

Hegseth's warning and viral flatulence moment

He emphasized that Washington was ready to escalate strikes if Iran did not alter its course, asserting that forthcoming operations would represent the most significant wave of military action since the launch of operation.

“Per the president’s direction, today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one of this operation. Tomorrow, even more than today. And then Iran has a choice- choose wisely, because this president does not play around," Hegseth said.

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{{^usCountry}} A segment from the press conference circulated swiftly on social media, with observers asserting they had captured what seemed to be an unforeseen and quite loud instance of flatulence from Hegseth during the briefing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A segment from the press conference circulated swiftly on social media, with observers asserting they had captured what seemed to be an unforeseen and quite loud instance of flatulence from Hegseth during the briefing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This clip, which has garnered millions of views, rapidly generated a flurry of memes, jokes, and inventive commentary that momentarily eclipsed the significant military announcements being delivered. However, HT.com cannot independently confirm the video's authenticity. The opinions on social media are also split regarding the video's nature. Some assert that the video is generated by AI, while others maintain that it is authentic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This clip, which has garnered millions of views, rapidly generated a flurry of memes, jokes, and inventive commentary that momentarily eclipsed the significant military announcements being delivered. However, HT.com cannot independently confirm the video's authenticity. The opinions on social media are also split regarding the video's nature. Some assert that the video is generated by AI, while others maintain that it is authentic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Netizens react to Hegseth's viral moment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netizens react to Hegseth's viral moment {{/usCountry}}

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“Fart is the strongest bomb," one user commented. A second user mocked him as “Secretary of Fart".

Another joked: “Now every time he looks up at the camera like that, we can assume he’s basically pooping himself."

“Oh, that explains why he was so stiff- holding the fart and acting tough, haha," one more reacted.

Some users proposed more lenient interpretations, suggesting that the sound might have resulted from audio devices, movement of chairs, or ambient noise instead of being deliberate.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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