Phoenix fire update: Large blaze near 35 Avenue and Indian School Road; visuals of smoke emerge

Residents across Phoenix reported seeing the smoke, which is visible across the region. Many Phoenix residents shared photos and videos of the fire incident on social media.

A fire erupted at an address near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix , Arizona, on Tuesday afternoon. ABC affiliate 15 Arizona confirmed that the building in question is a business. Firefighters are at the scene and are battling the blaze.

As of now, it is unclear if there are any injuries. The cause of the fire is also not known.

35th Avenue and Indian School Road is a major intersection in west-central Phoenix, about 5 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix. It is a mixed residential and commercial area.

This story is being updated.