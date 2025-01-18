Menu Explore
Pizza delivery man gets $2 tip despite working through snowstorm, police officer saves the day

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 18, 2025 09:34 PM IST

A police officer stepped in to help an Indiana pizza delivery driver who received a $2 tip after working through a dangerous snowstorm

A pizza delivery man braved a harsh snowstorm to complete his order in a “very affluent” Indiana neighbourhood, only to receive a $2 tip. Connor Stephanoff, a Rock Star Pizza employee, showed true dedication and worked through dangerous weather conditions, hiking half a mile to deliver pizza last week. As his hard work was sorely unappreciated, a police officer stepped in to save the day.

A pizza delivery man braved a snowstorm to complete his order but received just $2 as a tip(TikTok)
Police officer helps pizza delivery man who got a $2 tip despite working through snowstorm

When Avon Police Department Lieutenant Richard Craig spotted Stephanoff walking in the bitter cold, he approached him in disbelief. Infuriated by the $2 tip, he took to TikTok to narrate the incident. Calling the delivery man a “rare breed,” Craig explained that he completed the $40 pizza order on foot after a school bus crash caused a road closure.

The officer revealed that Stephanoff parked his vehicle on top of a hill and began walking towards the “very nice” home, wearing just grey sweats and Nikes. “He got my attention as I see him walking in the middle of street after he made the delivery. The bus driver told me he walked by once and was delivering a pizza. I didn’t believe that fully because what young pizza delivery guy in 2025 would do this???” Craig said.

Craig went on to say that he was “dumbfounded and in disbelief” over Stephanoff's dedication. However, his “excitement and pride quickly turned to frustration” when he learned about his tip. “Who tips a guy who risks everything to drive food to your door like this?” the officer remarked, adding, “Shame on you.” He then decided to save the day by giving the delivery man all the money he had in his wallet.

After giving him $15, Craig said that Stephanoff “deserved much more.” He urged his TikTok audience to share the incident to help the young delivery driver gain “the recognition he deserves.” The officer then created a GoFundMe page to raise $500 for him. However, the fundraiser had raised more than $16,000 by Saturday morning.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
