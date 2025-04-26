Menu Explore
Plane evacuated in Florida after bomb threat, no explosives found

PTI |
Apr 26, 2025 08:15 AM IST

Deputies were investigating the bomb threat, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

A bomb threat note found on Friday on a plane at a Florida airport prompted the evacuation of the aircraft and a temporary closure but no explosives were found, officials said.

A flight attendant found the note about a bomb threat on a bathroom door, (Representative image)(Getty Images via AFP)
A flight attendant on Allegiant Airways Flight 2006, heading from the St Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport to Cincinnati, Ohio, found the note about a bomb threat on a bathroom door, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office officials said. The pilot then stopped the plane and evacuated passengers on the tarmac.

Also Read: Allegiant flight bomb threat at St. Pete-Clearwater Airport: List of flights delayed, canceled

The threat came as recent polling by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that fewer Americans report feeling safe about flying this year.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
