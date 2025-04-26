Allegiant flight bomb threat at St. Pete-Clearwater Airport: List of flights delayed, canceled

Passengers onboard an Allegiant aircraft at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport were evacuated after a bomb threat, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Officials at the scene said they are investigating the incident. No injuries have been reported yet. Allegiant flight bomb threat at St. Pete-Clearwater Airport(X)

The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) confirmed that the St Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport is closed. Videos posted on social media showed officials deplaning passengers, who were taken back to the terminal on buses.

Kathleen Nelson told Spectrum News that she was on the Allegiant plane when the passengers were told to exit. She said passengers were waiting for about 20 minutes for takeoff.

Here is a list of flights delayed at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

Arrivals

- Allegiant Air Flight 2608, Louisville, KY, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 1011, Huntington, WV, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 2716, Omaha, NE, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 1077, Evansville, IN, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 974, Albany, NY, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 991, Asheville, NC, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 1027, Key West, FL, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 3050, Knoxville, TN, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 3185, Appleton, WI, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 437, Des Moines, IA, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 2599, Bangor, ME, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 2698, Fayetteville / Springdale, AR, Delayed

Departures

- Allegiant Air Flight 1034, Fayetteville / Springdale, AR, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 2631, Louisville, KY, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 1064, Evansville, IN, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 2714, Huntington, WV, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 3062, Knoxville, TN, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 983, Asheville, NC, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 3207, Appleton, WI, Delayed

- Allegiant Air Flight 452, Des Moines, IA, Delayed