Planning a trip? Here's how to avoid fuel surcharges and higher airfares

Fuel prices are “not very high, relatively speaking,” says U.S. President Donald Trump. However, Trump's remark is far from reality. The ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran has pushed up global oil prices and affected airline operations, leading to higher airfares and increased travel costs for many people.

Rising fuel prices and airline surcharges are making travel more expensive. (Pexel/Representative image)(Pexel)

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Higher oil prices have made jet fuel more expensive, forcing some airlines to increase ticket costs and reduce flight schedules. The travel industry is facing these problems during the busy summer season, when millions of people are expected to travel.

A survey by Global Rescue found that 85% of Americans are worried that global conflicts could delay or disrupt their travel plans. The concerns come as the U.S. prepares for major summer events, including FIFA World Cup matches in 11 cities and America250 celebrations. Aviation consultant Robert Mann said to Kiplinger, there are many factors affecting travel this summer, calling the situation complex.

Airfares are rising

Domestic flight prices are about 18% higher than they were a year ago, according to Katy Nastro, a travel expert at Going, reported by Kiplinger. International airfare prices have also increased by 7.5%. Some airlines, especially international carriers, have added or increased fuel surcharges. These fuel surcharges can add more than $200 to an economy-class ticket, Nastro added. Many U.S.-based airlines have also increased checked baggage fees.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Trump says fuel prices are ‘not very high’ despite Iran war; check latest prices How travelers can avoid fuel surcharges {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Trump says fuel prices are ‘not very high’ despite Iran war; check latest prices How travelers can avoid fuel surcharges {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nastro highlights a few pointers for travelers in the report by Kiplinger. She suggests travelers should stay flexible with their travel dates and destinations whenever possible as flexibility is the best way to find cheaper flight options. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are usually the cheapest days to fly. Sundays and Mondays are generally the most expensive days for air travel, Nastro states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nastro highlights a few pointers for travelers in the report by Kiplinger. She suggests travelers should stay flexible with their travel dates and destinations whenever possible as flexibility is the best way to find cheaper flight options. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are usually the cheapest days to fly. Sundays and Mondays are generally the most expensive days for air travel, Nastro states. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Travel apps like Skyscanner, Hopper, Kayak, and Google Flights are the recommended sources to get fare alerts from, in order to book the cheapest flights. Do they help? Sometimes, and when they do, they can get at least 50 % cheaper. Areas at risk of natural calamities, like the Southeast U.S. and the Caribbean, where hurricane risks may affect travel get the best discounts on flight, as per the travel expert, Nastro. Airport delays could increase {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Travel apps like Skyscanner, Hopper, Kayak, and Google Flights are the recommended sources to get fare alerts from, in order to book the cheapest flights. Do they help? Sometimes, and when they do, they can get at least 50 % cheaper. Areas at risk of natural calamities, like the Southeast U.S. and the Caribbean, where hurricane risks may affect travel get the best discounts on flight, as per the travel expert, Nastro. Airport delays could increase {{/usCountry}}

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As the travel season is on the horizon, airport security lines could become a major bummer for travelers, Robert Mann, an aviation consultant, told Kiplinger. Mann said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has limited capacity, making delays likely during peak travel periods. Travelers can reduce waiting times by enrolling in TSA PreCheck. TSA PreCheck allows approved travelers to use faster security screening lanes.

Travelers can also use CLEAR+, as it uses fingerprints or facial scans to verify identities and allows travelers to move to the front of security lines. CLEAR+ costs $209 per year and includes PreCheck benefits. TSA PreCheck alone costs about $76.75 for five years, as noted by Kiplinger. International travelers can combine PreCheck with Global Entry for faster customs processing when returning to the U.S.. Global Entry costs $120. Some credit cards and travel loyalty programs offer reimbursements or discounts for these memberships.

Book flights directly with airlines

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Rising fuel costs have caused some airlines to cancel flights. Nastro recommends booking tickets directly through airlines rather than third-party travel websites. Booking directly with airlines makes it easier to change or rebook flights after delays or cancellations. Travelers should download their airline's mobile app and turn on flight notifications.

Travelers need to closely monitor their reservations, says Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group, as reported by Kiplinger. Harteveldt said travelers must act as their own advocates when managing flight disruptions. Travelers flying internationally should make sure their mobile phone plans work at their destination. This can help avoid expensive charges if they need to spend a long time contacting airlines for rebooking, Harteveldt added.

Choose early flights

Book early morning flights whenever possible, as they are generally less likely to be delayed, Nastro recommends. Travelers should also choose nonstop flights if available. Nonstop flights reduce the risk of missing connecting flights. Less crowded flights are usually in the early morning which may help travelers avoid checked baggage fees by finding space in overhead bins.

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Therefore to make your travel less costlier experts recommend staying flexible with travel dates, tracking fare deals, booking directly with airlines, choosing early nonstop flights.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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