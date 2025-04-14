PlayStation 5 prices hiked in Australia, New Zealand, EMEA region amid Trump tariffs | Check new rates

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) on Monday announced it will raise the retail price (RRP) of the popular gaming console PlayStation 5 in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand. The updated PS5 retail prices will be effective starting April 14, Sony said, adding that the retail price of PS5 Pro remain unchanged.(Bloomberg/Representative)

SIE cited challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, as the reason for the “tough decision”.

The updated PS5 RRPs will be effective starting April 14, it said, adding that the retail price of PS5 Pro remain unchanged.

New PS5 rates

– In Europe, PS5 Digital Edition will cost – €499.99 (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive)

– In UK, PS5 Digital Edition will – £429.99 (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive)

– In Australia, standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will cost – AUD $829.95 and PS5 Digital Edition will cost – AUD $749.95

In New Zealand, the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will cost – NZD $949.95, while PS5 Digital Edition will cost – NZD $859.95

Additionally, the Disc Drive for PS5 will be getting a retain price decrease effective starting April 14, as follows:

– Europe: €79.99

– UK: £69.99

– Australia: AUD $124.95

– New Zealand: NZD $139.95

The change in retail prices of the above-mentioned gadgets come in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs on trading partner countries, a move that has shaken the global economy.

According to the latest research from Bloomberg Intelligence, Japanese entertainment giants Nintendo Co is also likely to raise prices on its game consoles apart from Sony's PS5, in response to US tariffs,

Both devices are assembled in China, which is now subject to a 145 per cent duty in all for shipments to the US, although Nintendo also has an expanding production footprint in Vietnam, which is among the countries to get the 90-day reprieve from elevated tariffs that Donald Trump announced last week.