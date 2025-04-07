PlayStation Plus free games: THESE new games will cost you nothing in April

PlayStation Plus, launched in 2010 as Xbox Live rival, has become a prime spot for gamers worldwide. The paid subscription service offers access to online multiplayer, monthly games, cloud storage, and exclusive discounts, with three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium, each offering varying benefits. PlayStation has three new free games in April(AFP)

Every month, PlayStation Plus introduces free games, offering a selection to its subscribers, allowing them to add new titles to their library without extra cost, as long as their subscription remains active.

In April 2025, three new free games were available to claim - RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory.

3 PlayStation Plus free games available till May 5

RoboCop: Rogue City, is a first-person shooter that puts players into the cybernetic boots of Alex Murphy, the iconic part-man, part-machine law enforcer. Set in the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit, this 2023 release by Teyon and Nacon has been praised for its nostalgic nod to the ‘80s films, complete with Peter Weller reprising his role. Players can wield the legendary Auto-9, ricochet bullets, and upgrade their cyborg abilities, all while tackling a story that bridges RoboCop 2 and 3.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game that pits players against the infamous Slaughter family or forces them to flee as victims. Inspired by the 1974 cult classic, this Sumo Digital title offers a tense cat-and-mouse experience where stealth and wits are your only weapons against Leatherface’s chainsaw.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory is a 2017 JRPG that dives into the Digital World with over 320 Digimon to collect and battle. Following Keisuke Amazawa’s quest to clear his name, this PS4 title (playable on PS5 via backward compatibility) blends adventure, raising, and strategy.

With these games free until May 5, PS Plus members have a month to claim and enjoy them.