Pocatello fire: Wildfire breaks out near West Clark Street in Idaho, photos surface

A wildfire has broken out near West Clark Street in Pocatello, Idaho, sending thick smoke into the air. Photos shared on social media show large plumes visible from miles away. See the map here to know the location of the blaze. A wildfire has broken out near West Clark Street in Pocatello, Idaho.(Representational Image/ Pexel)

The Pocatello Fire Department confirmed the blaze in a Facebook post, stating: “Crews are currently working a wildfire off West Clark on the west bench. Please avoid the area to allow crews access to the area.”

Wildfire in Pocatello, Idaho. (Facebook/ Crimson Leaf)

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the blaze.

“Do you know what’s on fire? I can see the flames from my table at Celito Lindo,” one person asked on Facebook.

Another wrote, “I heard a bunch of sirens about 20 minutes ago but didn't no where they are going.”

A third person reported, “Where is the fire, I see smoke south of Inkom?!?”

Another resident wrote, “It looks like it is up Gwen drive above Jefferson. But it has gotten pretty big. I can see the flames from my office on Pole Line.”

As of now, there are no reports of injuries or damaged structures, and no evacuation orders have been issued.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information