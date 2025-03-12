Chicago O'Hare airport: Police respond to reports of shooting at terminal 2

Police are responding to a reported shooting at Terminal 2 of Chicago O'Hare International Airport. According to Chicago Scanner, the incident began as a fight between two people near Door 2A, with the shooting occurring near Door 2C. One person was reportedly shot and several bullet casings were found at the scene. Authorities have not yet released an official statement on the incident. Police are responding to reports of a shooting incident at Terminal 2 of Chicago O'Hare International Airport.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Photos and videos from the scene show a heavy police presence, with one person lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

As of now, no details are available on the suspect or the victim.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information