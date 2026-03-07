Edit Profile
    Polio risk rising globally: CDC issues travel advisory for 32 countries; full list

    CDC has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for 32 countries due to polio cases, urging travelers to ensure vaccinations are up to date. 

    Published on: Mar 07, 2026 4:44 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel advisory for 32 different Middle Eastern, African, and European countries in March 2026. The warning was issued by the CDC due to cases of polio spreading among the populations in the impacted areas.

    This 2014 illustration made available by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. CDC has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for 32 countries due to polio cases, urging travelers to ensure vaccinations are up to date. (AP)
    This 2014 illustration made available by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. CDC has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for 32 countries due to polio cases, urging travelers to ensure vaccinations are up to date. (AP)

    The advisory, released ahead of the busy spring travel season, places the countries under a Level 2 alert, which means travelers should “practice enhanced precautions,” including ensuring their polio vaccinations are up to date, according to the CDC’s travel health notice system.

    Full list of the countries under the level 2 travel advisory

    Popular holiday destinations, including Spain, the United Kingdom, and Germany, are included on the CDC's Level 2 travel alert list. Here are the other countries on the list:

    1. Afghanistan
    2. Algeria
    3. Angola
    4. Benin
    5. Burkina Faso
    6. Cameroon
    7. Central African Republic
    8. Chad
    9. Côte d'Ivoire
    10. Democratic Republic of the Congo
    11. Djibouti
    12. Ethiopia
    13. Finland
    14. Gaza
    15. Germany
    16. Ghana
    17. Guinea
    18. Israel
    19. Niger
    20. Nigeria
    21. Pakistan
    22. Papua New Guinea
    23. Poland
    24. Senegal
    25. Somalia
    26. South Sudan
    27. Spain
    28. Sudan
    29. Tanzania
    30. United Kingdom
    31. Yemen
    32. Zimbabwe

    What travelers should know before visiting these countries?

    The CDC says travelers who are fully vaccinated against polio may still be advised to receive a single lifetime booster dose before traveling to areas where the virus is circulating.

    Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that predominantly affects the neurological system. The virus spreads mostly through contact with contaminated feces, as well as dangerous food or water; thus, hand cleanliness and food safety are crucial precautions to take when traveling.

    Hence, health authorities stress that the advisory does not mean travelers should cancel trips, but rather take preventive steps such as vaccination, good hygiene practices, and safe food and water consumption.

    To avoid the transmission of the polio virus, travelers planning spring and summer trips should examine their immunization records, consult specialists about boosters, and adhere to strict hand hygiene habits.

    The list of countries at risk may change as surveillance updates become available, so passengers should stay up to speed on official advisories both before and during their journey.

