US war on Iran 'extraordinary mistake': Spain PM Pedro Sánchez

Amid the ongoing war between the US and Iran, which has left the Middle East on edge, most countries have rallied behind President Donald Trump and his ally, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, in what the US dubbed Operation Epic Fury- to bring about a regime change in Tehran. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stands for a family photo at the start of a Spain-Portugal summit held at the La Rabida Monastery in Palos de la Frontera on March 6, 2026. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (AFP)

At a time when the one-week conflict in Middle East has put countries at edge drawing European nations to support Trump's war on Iran, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez continues to reiterate his "No to war” message.

In a renewed attack at Trump over the ongoing war in Iran, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called the US war against Iran an 'extraordinary mistake'.

The latest remark comes after Sánchez defied US President Donald Trump's request to jointly operate bases in southern Spain to attack Iran.

Sánchez said his government’s position on the widening Middle East conflict could be summed up in three words: “No to war.”