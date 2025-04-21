Pope Francis dies at 88: What was his net worth, salary, perks and assets?

Pope Francis passed away on Monday, April 21, after leading the Catholic Church for 12 years. The pontiff was struggling with health issues for a very long period. Pope Francis died at 88, Before his demise, he marked a surprise appearance at the end of the mass for Palm Sunday at St Peter's square in the Vatican on April 13, 2025. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

In addition to chronic bronchitis, the 88-year-old had been treated for double pneumonia. Prior to a recent improvement, a number of respiratory crises had raised grave concerns for his survival. Pope Francis's medical team previously acknowledged that they had thought about “letting him go” after he nearly passed away twice during his stay in the hospital.

Over the years, small cardiac problems, such as irregular heartbeats, have been reported. However, they were generally treated without significant complications.

Pope Francis started utilizing a wheelchair more often in his late 80s as a result of joint issues and knee pain. It was determined that he had persistent osteoarthritis and a ruptured ligament in his knee.

He had diverticulitis, a common ailment in older persons that may cause excruciating discomfort and inflammation. He even had colon surgery in July 2021 to remove a portion of his intestine.

He suffered from several respiratory infections in his final months of life, such as pneumonia and bronchitis, which ultimately led to his passing in 2025.

He had recently been discharged from the hospital following 38 days of treatment for double pneumonia, which seems to have been the main factor in his demise.

What was Pope Francis net worth?

Pope Francis, the spiritual head of almost 1.3 billion Catholics, was frequently praised for leading a modest and uncomplicated life. The Pope has made a conscious effort to steer clear of financial rewards and personal luxuries as the leader of the Vatican, one of the wealthiest religious organizations in the world.

Pope Francis' net worth is lower than one might anticipate given his position. In reality, Francis has far less wealth than other popes have amassed throughout their time in office.

Marca claims that Pope Francis' net worth is valued at $16 million, despite the fact that he declined a salary. His net worth is determined by the office's resources and perks rather than individual income. The pontiff's institutional privileges included an official residence, five cars, and international travel plans at his disposal.

What was Pope Francis salary?

According to Marca, the position of Pope officially comes with a respectable monthly salary of about $32,000. Pope Francis, however, had refused to accept this compensation. He donated the sum -- gave it to a foundation, placed it in a trust, or distributed it to family members since becoming the 266th Pope in 2013.

According to his Jesuit principles, Pope Francis never accepted funds from the Church before becoming pope, the Vatican confirmed in 2001.

Pope Francis, however, demanded greater financial transparency and openness at the Vatican. He inspired to shift Church spending and redirect efforts toward justice and service.