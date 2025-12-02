Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
Port St. Lucie shooting: Police officer shot in Tradition neighborhood; first details out

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 06:39 am IST

A police officer was shot Monday in Port St. Lucie’s Tradition neighborhood and taken to a Fort Pierce hospital, prompting a major response in Town Park.

A police officer was shot in the Tradition neighborhood in Port St Lucie, Florida, on Monday afternoon. The officer was injured after being shot at the planned community on the west side of Port St. Lucie. He was taken to the HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

A massive police response is underway at the Town Park Community of Tradition, videos from the scene showed.

Here's a video:

No details have been released on the suspect or the current condition of the injured officer.

Port St. Lucie is on Florida’s southeast coast, roughly halfway between Orlando and Miami.

This is a breaking news.

