Portland, Maine fire: Dramatic videos show massive blaze on Custom House Wharf

UPDATE: Portland Fire Department confirmed they are battling a fire on Custom House Wharf in Portland, Maine. Massive fire has broken out in Portland, Maine.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

"PFD Companies are currently operating at a 3rd Alarm fire on Custom House Wharf. Please use caution and avoid the area," the department said in a post on Facebook.

According to Portland Press Herald, the fire broke out in a building at 53 Commercial Street.

Also Read: Trumbull Mall shooting: What happened at Connecticut shopping center? Active shooter reports emerge

ORIGINAL STORY: A massive fire has broken out in Portland, Maine, according to local alert pages. Videos shared on social media showed heavy flames and thick smoke rising from the waterfront.

Witness reports

Witnesses and local residents reported that the fire broke out in a commercial building near Luke’s Lobster, though some said it appeared to be located directly on Custom House Wharf.

Others described the blaze as involving a warehouse at the end of the wharf. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact location.

National Weather Service meteorologist Stephen Baron wrote on X that a warehouse building at the end of Custom House Wharf was “on fire through the roof.”

In a follow-up post, Baron said, “Upgrading to 2nd alarm. Companies have water on the fire. Also working to protect exposure buildings.”

Another witness wrote on Facebook, "The fire is on custom house wharf, as confirmed by people evacuated from custom house wharf due to the fire."

A third person reported, "A customer at DiMillos said on the Portland Fire Deot page that they could see the fire down the street."

Also Read: Wallace, Idaho: Active shooter reported at Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office

The area is part of Portland’s historic working waterfront along Commercial Street, home to businesses such as Harbor Fish Market, Boone’s Fish House & Oyster Room, and several nearby attractions.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information