Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
Priest River, Idaho fire: Jackson Avenue residents told to evacuate after multiple 'booms' heard

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jul 01, 2025 10:13 AM IST

A structure fire accompanied by multiple loud "booms" was reported in Priest River, Idaho, prompting evacuation orders in the Jackson Avenue area.

A structure fire accompanied by multiple loud "booms" was reported Monday in Priest River, Idaho, prompting evacuation orders in the Jackson Avenue area, according to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office.

A structure fire was reported in Priest River, Idaho. (Representational image/ REUTERS)
A structure fire was reported in Priest River, Idaho. (Representational image/ REUTERS)

An alert issued by the sheriff’s office urged residents near the fire to leave their homes and advised others to stay away from the area.

“Bonner County Sheriff is requesting Priest River residents in the area of Jackson Ave. near the structure fire to evacuate their homes and for everyone else to stay out of the area to allow the first responders to fight the fire. Please only call 911 if you are having an emergency. Thank you for your understanding,” the alert said.

Videos from the scene show firefighters working to contain the blaze.

 

So far, officials have not released details about the fire’s cause, and it remains unclear if any injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
