Prince Harry donates $1.5 million to help UK youth during Nottingham visit

Prince Harry, currently on a visit to the UK, has donated a whopping $1.5 million to a popular fundraiser aimed at helping the youth affected by violence, People reported. This came during the Duke of Sussex's visit to Nottingham on Tuesday, September 9. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex delivers a speech during the annual WellChild Awards in London on September 8.(AFP)

Prince Harry makes 'significant investment'

During his maiden visit to his homeland after nearly five months, Harry made a contribution to Children In Need, which itself is adding $406,000 to support the young generation. This is one of Harry's most talked-about visits to the UK since stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

According to Reuters, this money will be used to provide help to young people in communities blighted by violence, especially in the city of Nottingham.

Nottingham is among the few places in the UK where Prince Harry has been a frequent visitor over the past several years. The Duke wanted to utilize his UK visit to pick up on some of his works that are aimed at highlighting difficulties faced by youngsters in different parts of the city.

The announcement regarding Prince Harry's $1.5 million donation was made when he spent some time at the Community Recording Studio, besides catching up with local group Epic Partners, as well as the area’s police and crime commissioner.

During his September 9 visit, Prince Harry noted that it was a "significant investment" from his end for the community. "I believe in what you're doing," he added.

Backed by the BBC, the fundraiser will utilize the amount to work towards safe, inclusive spaces, allowing skilled young workers to build positive relationships. Ultimately, this will help them in discovering their inner strengths and further nourish their talents.

Harry said these organizations will look forward to “build trust and offer hope and belonging” to youngsters in the city, People magazine reported. The 40-year-old said the "incredible work" that is being done by these grassroots organizations is "not only inspiring — it’s essential.”

Also, he met with some of the people whom he had known since the time he was a working member of the royal family.

Also read: Prince Harry in UK for Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary, seeks path to reconciliation

Prince Harry's promise to Nottingham

While Harry has relocated to California, where he stays with his wife and children, he vowed to maintain his close links with the city in the future. “I will continue to stand with you... Nottingham has my respect, it always has, my commitment and a permanent place in my heart,” he stated.

FAQs:

For how long have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle been together?

The couple tied the knot in May 2018.

When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down from royal duties?

They stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 and later shifted to California.

When did Prince Harry arrive in the UK?

According to the BBC, he landed on Monday morning and visited Windsor to lay a wreath at the chapel where Queen Elizabeth II is buried. This was to mark her third death anniversary.