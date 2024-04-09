Prince William is under 'unmanageable pressure' after King Charles III's cancer diagnosis: Expert

Amidst the backdrop of his father's ongoing battle with cancer, Prince William finds himself in a “frightening proximity” to ascend to the British throne. Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a picture during a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, in London, on December 5, 2023.( (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

The news of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis has thrust William and his wife, Kate Middleton, into “uncharted territory.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On March 25, in a New York Times article, journalist Tina Brown claimed, “The almost simultaneous news of Charles’s cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye.”

ALSO REEAD| Prince Harry may 'spring surprise' on William during UK visit to end rift, but he still needs…

William and Kate, parents to three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are “under unmanageable pressure” and anxiety as they contemplate the possibility of William's future reign. Brown noted, “The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety.”

‘Prince and Princess of Wales await the awesome burden of the crown’

The challenges facing the couple are doubled by recent scandals within the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's estrangement and Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief asserted that these controversies have placed William and Kate under “unmanageable pressure,” highlighting, “Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William,” and added, “The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her.”

Yet, Kate's battle with cancer adds another layer of complexity to their circumstances. Brown described the couple as facing a “tidal wave of premature responsibility,” with the Princess of Wales' health condition further complicating their situation.

“Frozen, unready, and with Catherine now seriously unwell, the Prince and Princess of Wales await the awesome burden of the crown,” she wrote.

Kate's cancer diagnosis was a shock for royals

Kate's cancer diagnosis, announced on March 22 following speculation about her health, marked a sombre turn of events for the royal family. In a video message, she expressed gratitude for the support she and William have received. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,” she said.

ALSO READ| Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having ‘sleepless nights’ and ‘headache’ over their upcoming visit to UK

“As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

The announcement of Catherine's illness came shortly after King Charles III revealed his own cancer diagnosis in February. Buckingham Palace issued a statement detailing his treatment plan and the adjustment of his public duties.

Before her announcement, Middleton reportedly shared a lunch with Charles to discuss their health experiences.